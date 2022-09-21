Ruto to World Leaders: Bottom-up economic model about including marginalized working majority

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto has told world leaders that the bottom-up economic models is about including the maginalised working majority in the economic mainstream.

While making his inaugural speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the head of state pointed out that “The ingenuity, optimism, resilience and energy in this ever-bustling bottom is sometimes called hustling.”

He stated that invisible to policymakers and beyond the reach of many public services, these hustlers take nothing for granted, surviving overwhelming odds, and frequently succeeding greatly.

He further went ahead to quote Abraham Lincoln, that “things may come to those who wait, but only things left behind by those who hustle.”

He made a clarion call for all member states to mainstream these millions through deliberate strategies and efforts for economic inclusion; by Building Back Better, from the Bottom-Up.

“I suggest that we have a golden opportunity to faithfully adhere to this motto by augmenting it, in word and in deed, with an additional “B”: Building Back Better, from the Bottom,” he said.

He stated that “building back better from the bottom upwards is, essentially, about including the marginalized working majority in the economic mainstream.”

