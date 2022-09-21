Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

President Ruto urges World Bank, IMF, to extend pandemic-related debt relief to worst-hit nations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto has urged the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to extend debt relief to countries worst hit by the COVD-19 pandemic.

Speaking during his inaugural speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States, President Ruto indicated that nations also affected by conflict and climate change should also be considered.

“On behalf of Kenya, therefore, I join other leaders in calling upon the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other multilateral lenders to extend pandemic-related debt relief to the worst hit countries, especially those affected by the devastating combination of conflict, climate change and covid-19,” he stated.

“Furthermore, I urge the G20 to extend and expand the scope of the common framework to suspend or reschedule debt repayments by middle-income countries during the pandemic recovery period.”

The head of state pointed out that the disruption and ensuing crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic compelled Kenya to diversify our focus into new interventions, including an Economic Stimulus Program, a Covid-19 Economic Recovery Strategy and a Covid-19 Social Economic re-engineering Recovery Strategy.

He indicated that all this was aimed at mitigating the adverse impacts of the pandemic.

“I confirm that we have done the best of everything we could in the circumstances. Nevertheless, it is not enough. Kenya and the rest of Africa, like other developing countries, are in need of greater international partnership and cooperation to avert economic crisis in the wake of the pandemic,” he stated.

He explained that developing countries, being heavily burdened by external debt servicing, run the risk of losing development gains due to the shocks inflicted by the pandemic and associated disruptions.

“I call upon global financial institutions and the international community to take urgent measures and release all existing financial instruments to provide much-needed additional liquidity and secure better fiscal space for developing countries like Kenya, to enhance social investment, support climate change adaptation and mitigation, address security needs and resolve development financing challenges.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto to World Leaders: Bottom-up economic model about including marginalized working majority

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto has told world leaders that the bottom-up economic models is about including the maginalised working majority...

1 min ago

Kenya

Farmers urged to visit NCPB depots for subsidized fertilizer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Farmers have been urged to visit the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCBP) depots to get the subsidized fertilizer...

23 mins ago

Kenya

Police refute claims 7 bodies retrieved from River Yala

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – National Police Service (NPS) Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has refuted claims that seven bodies that are pending identification and collection...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Govt suspends foreign travel by CSs, PSs pending transition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – The government has suspended all foreign travel by Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries. In a letter also addressed to...

5 hours ago

Featured

How Westgate attack inspired broad changes in multi-agency cooperation

Attackers began the raid with a shooting spree, indiscriminately spraying shoppers and staff with bullets while tossing grenades into crowds at the mall which...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Cracks emerge in ODM over Majority leader slot in National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – A fierce battle is ensuing within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party  over the sharing of house leadership slots...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio MPs protest IEBC interdiction of CEO Kulundu, claim she was a whistleblower

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya legislators have protested the move by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Woman and daughter persecuted as witches, forced to stand on grave

KISII, Kenya, Sep 21 – Sarah Moraa recalls horrifying scenes on the night of 4th September when she was beaten and tied alongside her...

6 hours ago