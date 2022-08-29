Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata. /OURTESY

County News

Kang’ata says Murang’a to get drugs supplies only from KEMSA

Published

MURANGA, Kenya, Aug 29 – Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata says the county will henceforth purchase medicine exclusively from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Speaking during his maiden formal tour of the county government offices Kang’ata specified that the county would from this time purchase medicine from KEMSA.

The move he said will cut out middlemen involved when purchasing from the private entities by eliminating kickbacks.

This will reduce county funds spent on buying drugs and ensure the drugs are available at all public health facilities.

Kang’ata noted that the county owed KEMSA more than Sh.35 million and their accounts had been frozen.

He however asserted that talks were underway so as to unfreeze the accounts and resume purchase of drugs from the government owned institution rather than the private sector.

The new governor, also vowed to prioritize the county bursary program named nyota zetu so as to ensure the learning of the beneficiaries was not interrupted.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kakamega gubernatorial candidate Barasa says he will accept vote outcome

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Aug 29 – The Kakamega gubernatorial candidate Fernandes Barasa now says he will accept outcome of the ongoing vote even as he...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Rongai MP Moi accuses UDA of bribery, intimidation as voting proceeds

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 29 – Rongai Member of Parliament, Raymond Moi has accused the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for campaigning during the election day....

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta-led Jubilee party headquarters set for auction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29-The Jubilee Party headquarters which is housed at the Emani Business Centre has been set for auction. In an advertisement on...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Nakuru Town East MP-elect Gikaria kicked out of polling station amid fracas

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 29 – Nakuru Town East MP-elect, David Gikaria was on Monday been kicked out of Kiamunyi Secondary School polling center as...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Sakaja orders release of all impounded motorbikes, cases withdrawn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered the release of all impounded motorbikes at City Hall. Speaking after meeting with...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi Governor Sakaja to meet all county govt workers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was to on Monday meet with all employees of the Nairobi County Government. The meeting...

5 hours ago

Kenya

7 candidates in the Mombasa gubernatorial race

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 29 – The voting exercise for the next Mombasa governor started early at 6am in many polling stations within Mombasa County....

5 hours ago

Kenya

High-Level Panel of Eminent African Jurists in Kenya to observe presidential results suit at the Supreme Court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – A High-Level Panel of Eminent African Jurists has arrived in Kenya to observe the proceedings of the presidential election...

6 hours ago