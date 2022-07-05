Connect with us

Roots Presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah launched his manifesto at the KICC, Nairobi on June 30, 2022.

August Elections

Wajackoyah on the spot over British citizenship

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 5-Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is on the spot over his British citizenship.

Peter Gichira who vied for presidency in 2017 and attempted to vie in 2022 has written to the British High Commission querying the status of Wajackoyah’s citizenship to the United Kingdom (UK).

Gichira in the letter, sought clarification on whether the Roots Party leader was indeed a British citizen and in the event he was had renounced his rights to be eligible to vie for the position of President in Kenya.

The Former Presidential Candidate emphasised that the clarification was urgent since Wajackoyah should be barred from vying in the presidential race in case he hadn’t denounced his rights.

 “We write on behalf of our client to get clear clarification on whether the above-named candidate is a British Citizen, and if so, has he renounced such citizenship rights?” read the letter.

Through Gachie Mwanza advocates, Gichira argued that Article 78 of the constitution stipulates that a state officer or a member of the defence forces must not hold dual citizenship.

With the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) having commenced the process of printing ballot papers, Gichira urged the British High Commission to pronounce themselves urgently on the matter.

“Your urgent and considerate assistance shall be highly appreciated noting the strict timelines with which the upcoming elections are to be held and the ballot papers ought to be printed in advance,” read the letter.

Gichira in his letter hinged his request on the fact that Wajackoyah once revealed that he was disqualified from vying for a Member of Parliament seat in Tottenham, UK.

The Roots Party Presidential candidate said he was eliminated because he was not married.

He explained at the primary level after filling a questionnaire, he skipped the married part because he was not legally married.

Wajackoyah said they had children, but they were yet to officiate the marriage.  

