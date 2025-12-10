Governors push for more power in security matters

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10 – Governors on Wednesday demanded a bigger role in security and foreign affairs, two areas traditionally controlled from Nairobi.

The call emerged during the 12th National and County Governments Coordinating Summit in Nairobi, where Council of Governors (CoG) Chair Ahmed Abdullahi said counties cannot fully deliver their mandates if leaders exclude them from decisions that shape local stability and development.

Abdullahi told President William Ruto that although security and foreign affairs fall under the national government, their impact is strongly felt at the county level, and governors must therefore have a structured platform to contribute to discussions and solutions.

“These functions are national, yes, but they affect devolution. Counties must have a voice,” he said, calling for the creation of sector forums in security and foreign affairs just like those that exist for health, agriculture and transport.

Governors argued that insecurity, cross-border issues, and international partnerships often shape how counties operate.

They said the current framework sidelines them, even when their input could improve coordination on the ground.

President Ruto, who chaired the meeting, praised counties for progress in health, agriculture and digital systems, but urged both levels of government to stick to “clear roles and responsibilities” to avoid conflict.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who chairs the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC), backed continued collaboration but noted that some intergovernmental structures including sector forums are still weak or inactive.

He said forums that meet regularly, such as those in health and agriculture, have resolved most disputes without needing to escalate issues to the summit.