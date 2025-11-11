Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Cabinet Approves Bill to End Delays in County Funds Disbursement

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by President William Ruto, noted that the amendment aims to resolve persistent delays in enacting the annual Additional Allocations Act — delays that have in the past disrupted service delivery and slowed development at the county level.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – Cabinet has approved a legislative amendment aimed at addressing the recurring delays in the disbursement of additional funds to county governments — a problem often caused by discrepancies between figures proposed by the National Assembly and the Senate.

According to a statement from State House, the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will soon be tabled in Parliament. The proposed law seeks to split the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill into two separate pieces of legislation to expedite the release of funds to counties.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The County Governments Additional Allocations Bill is a money bill designed to supplement the annual equitable share of revenue. It covers both conditional and unconditional allocations, including funds from sources such as the Road Maintenance Levy Fund and development partners.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by President William Ruto, noted that the amendment aims to resolve persistent delays in enacting the annual Additional Allocations Act — delays that have in the past disrupted service delivery and slowed development at the county level.

“Under the proposed reform, Parliament will consider two separate Bills — one for allocations from the National Government’s share of revenue, and another for allocations financed through loans and grants from development partners,” the Cabinet brief stated.

The Cabinet observed that the proposed legislative change is expected to enhance efficiency in public finance management, improve service delivery, and strengthen devolution by ensuring the timely transfer of funds to counties.

Earlier this year, a standoff over billions in delayed disbursements pushed the 47 counties to the brink of a shutdown of essential services. The Council of Governors (CoG) accused the National Treasury of failing to release KSh 63.6 billion in equitable share revenue.

CoG Chairperson and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi described the delays as a violation of the law and a direct threat to devolution.

The funds are critical for paying salaries, financing development projects, and supporting essential services such as healthcare for millions of Kenyans.

The funding impasse stemed from protracted debates over the Division of Revenue (Amendment) Bill 2024. While the Senate has approved a county allocation of KSh400.1 billion, the National Assembly has insisted on a lower figure, creating a legislative stalemate that has prevented the County Allocation of Revenue Act from being passed and assented to, five months into the 2024/2025 financial year.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya adopts Infrastructure Pricing Framework to curb project inflation

The framework will adopt the First Principles Approach (FPA) — a model successfully implemented in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore — to replace...

3 hours ago

crime

Court orders DCI, DPP to explain whereabouts of missing Mwenda Mbijiwe

Evans Ondieki, the lawyer representing the family, noted that the order to produce the subject was issued on 28th October 2025, yet no tangible...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto seeks gulf investors to deliver 10,000 megawatts by 2032

President William Ruto says Kenya will partner with UAE investors and other private sector players to expand energy generation to 10,000MW by 2032 through...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

Duale backs 90-day plan to achieve WHO Maturity Level 3 status

"I commended the laboratory's progress and reaffirmed my commitment to strengthening regulatory frameworks and regional collaboration through a focused 90-day sprint towards achieving WHO...

9 hours ago

Kenya

Ex-CJ Maraga praises Bishop Sulumeti for legacy in service and education

"It is no exaggeration that Kakamega boasts many Catholic-sponsored schools because of Bishop Sulumeti, a legacy that includes institutions like Bishop Sulumeti Girls—evidence of...

10 hours ago

crime

Two suspects arrested over possession of 26 bales of cannabis

The arrest followed a tip-off from the public, which prompted a rapid response and the interception of a suspicious motorcycle believed to be transporting...

11 hours ago

COP30 in Brazil

Kenya Calls for Global Support to Build Climate-Resilient Cities at COP30

Speaking at the High-Level Panel on Peripheries and Climate Justice at COP30, Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary, Festus Ngeno highlighted Kenya’s leadership in...

12 hours ago

County News

NCIC, political leaders meet to Resolve Recurrent Turkana–West Pokot Border Violence

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has convened a meeting bringing together political leaders from Turkana and West...

12 hours ago