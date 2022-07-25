Connect with us

Mau Mau Council of Elders during a ceremony to bless Raila Odinga's running mate Martha Karua. /COURTESY.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mau Mau elders endorse Raila-Karua ticket, to campaign for Azimio in Mt Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 25 – The Mau Mau Governing Council of Elders has endorsed the joint Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential ticket binding Raila Odinga and Martha Karua in the state House race.

In a ceremony organized by Narc Kenya and the Mau Mau council of elders held in Kiambu County, the elders pledged to campaign for Raila and Karua in the vote-rich Mt.Kenya region, as the campaigns enter the homestretch.

“I am seeing people who want us to stand together as a community so that we can protect our rights. And I’m seeing a group (Mau Mau Council) that we haven’t really celebrated as we should given that you liberated this nation,” said Karua.

The endorsement by the Mau Mau governing council of elders is a major win for the Raila-Karua ticket in the region that is largely divided.

Odinga’s closest challenger is Deputy President William Ruto who is contesting under his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Recent opinion polls show Ruto enjoys massive support in Central Kenya, even though Odinga is fast making inroads as the country draws closer to the August 9 election.

