Presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame while unveiling his running mate Irene Ngendo, May 17, 2022. /COURTESY

August Elections

Court of Appeal Suspends order for Kigame to present nomination papers to IEBC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The Court of Appeal has temporarily stopped the decision of the High Court allowing Independent Presidential Candidate Reuben Kigame to present his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) pending the hearing of the matter Monday.

The Commission appealed against the decision by High Court Judge Anthony Mrima who ordered the electoral body to accept Kigame’s presidential nomination papers regardless of a deficit in signatures presented.

In its appeal, the electoral body argued that Kigame failed to meet the 48,000 signature requirement which they insist is a constitutional requirement according to Article 137 of the constitution, therefore his nomination was invalid.

The Commission has since disclosed that re-drafting the presidential ballot paper by adding Kigame’s name will cost the taxpayer one billion shillings.

