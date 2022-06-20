Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Map of Taiwan locating a 6.0-magnitude quake that struck on June 20.

World

Strong quake hits eastern Taiwan: USGS

Published

Taipei, Jun 20 – A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Monday in Taiwan’s east, 38 kilometres south of Hualien city, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake had an estimated depth of 10 kilometres, according to USGS, and struck at 09:05 local time (0105 GMT).

A clip of a tranquil lakeside scene suddenly beginning to violently judder as the ground moved was posted on Facebook by a national park in Hualien.

“This is a really big earthquake!… Hope everyone stays safe!”, the caption read, adding the clip had been taken from one of its camera feeds in the park.

An AFP reporter in Taipei felt shaking, and local media said the quake was felt across the island.

The Taipei Metro stopped briefly when it hit, according to one passenger, before continuing at reduced speed for several stops.

A second smaller tremor hit about half an hour later, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In this area (where the quake hit today) there were only two earthquakes above 6.0 magnitude since 1990 and one close to 6.0 magnitude,” Chen Kuo-chang, head of Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau’s Seismological Center, said at a press conference.

“The most shallow one was today’s and we think it may be linked to fault activities,” he added.

He said that the weather bureau was not ruling out more aftershocks above 5.0 magnitude in the next two days.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.

The island does not issue tsunami warnings unless a quake is more than magnitude 7.0.

Some earthquakes of 6.0 or more can prove deadly, although much depends on where the quake strikes and at what depth.

But the USGS gave a “green” ranking to the threat posed by the latest quake, predicting a low likelihood of either casualties or damage.

Chen said the most earthquakes over 6.0 magnitude were recorded in 1999, when there were 13.

That year Taiwan was devastated by its deadliest ever quake — a 7.6-magnitude one in September that killed over 2,400 people.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US is there for India: State Department on Moscow’s ties with New Delhi

Noting that New Delhi’s relationship with Moscow developed over several decades when Washington was not ready for that, US States Department on Thursday (local...

8 hours ago

World

Europe stocks tank as central banks fail to quell recession fears

London (AFP), Jun 16 – European stock markets tumbled Thursday on fears of recession, despite central bank efforts to tame soaring inflation. One day...

4 days ago

World

China vows ‘fight to the end’ to stop Taiwan independence

Singapore (AFP), Jun 12 – China will “fight to the very end” to stop Taiwanese independence, the country’s defence minister vowed Sunday, stoking already...

June 12, 2022

World

China makes second largest Taiwan defence zone incursion this year

Taipei, May 31 – China has made the second largest incursion into Taiwan’s air defence zone this year with Taipei reporting 30 jets entering...

May 31, 2022

World

China, Russia veto US bid at UN to punish North Korea

United Nations (United States) (AFP), May 26 – China and Russia on Thursday vetoed tougher United Nations sanctions against North Korea, rejecting a US...

May 27, 2022

Top stories

Kenya, U.S officials hold bilateral defense talks in Pentagon

Nairobi, Kenya, May 5- Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and United States Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Affairs Celeste Wallander on Wednesday met...

May 5, 2022

Capital Health

US announces global Covid summit May 12

Washington (AFP), Apr 18 – A global summit to chart an end to the Covid-19 crisis and plan for future upheavals will occur May...

April 18, 2022

World

North Korea celebrates founding leader’s birthday

Seoul (AFP), Apr 15 – North Korea celebrated the birthday of its founding leader on Friday, state media reported, but mystery surrounded when a...

April 15, 2022