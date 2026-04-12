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US-Iran talks collapse after marathon negotiations in Pakistan

This casts doubt on the reopening of the Straitvof Homuz

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 12 – Hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to end the ongoing conflict involving Iran have dimmed after marathon negotiations failed to yield an agreement, according to JD Vance.

Speaking after 21 hours of intensive talks in Islamabad, Vance said discussions with Iranian officials were “substantive” but ultimately unsuccessful in securing a deal to permanently end the war.

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“We have been at it now for 21 hours, and we’ve had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That’s the good news,” he said. “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement.”

The failure to secure a deal raises fresh uncertainty over a potential ceasefire, with diplomatic momentum appearing to stall despite sustained engagement between the two sides.

Vance indicated that Washington views the deadlock as more consequential for Tehran, suggesting the United States retains strategic leverage as the conflict drags on.

The breakdown in negotiations has also heightened concerns over global energy security, particularly the status of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for the world’s oil supplies. Any prolonged disruption in the region could have far-reaching implications for international markets, already strained by ongoing tensions.

Analysts warn that without a diplomatic resolution, the risk of escalation remains high, with knock-on effects expected across geopolitical and economic fronts.

Efforts to revive talks are expected to continue, though no immediate timeline has been announced for the next round of negotiations.

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