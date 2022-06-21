Shock as 14-year-old pupil commits suicide in Mwingi



MWINGI, Kenya, Jun 21 — A 14 year old standard 8 candidate at Itendeu Primary school in Mwingi Central Sub County has committed suicide under unclear circumstances.

The victim identified as Mwaniki Wambua was first reported missing only for his body to be found hanging on a tree in the nearby bush.

Police reports indicate that the boy used a belt to take his own life and ruled out foul play as no visible injuries were noted by Mwingi CID officers who visited the scene soon after the incident was reported to police by Kyathani assistant chief Ms Esther Kavata.



Last week Eastern Regional commissioner Evans Achoki urged Mwingi Central administrators to investigate the root cause of the many suicide incidents being reported in the region.

Achoki promised that the government will support any initiative that aims to address the suicide crisis in the area.



The body was removed to Mwingi level 4 Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.