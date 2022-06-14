Connect with us

Matiangi sanctioned the transfers after a woman was ambushed at about 2. 00 am on Sunday, June 12, 2022 by six thugs who forcefully entered her compound/COURTESY

County News

Matiangi transfers Rongai cops after daring burglary incident

Published

RONGAI, Kenya, Jun 14 — Ministry of Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i over the weekend transferred police officers based at the Kandisi police post after an increase of insecurity cases in Ongata Rongai division. 

The CS, who was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai made a surprise visit to find out the security situation in the area after a criminal gang was caught on CCTV terrorizing a woman along Rimpa Muthaura Road in Lemelepo location. 

“A new team will be brought to cover the entire Kandisi area and work hand in hand with the local police for effective results. All criminal activities must be recorded on OB and forwarded to his office by Monday evening,” the CS stated. 

The CS encouraged residents to give intelligent reports that might lead to arrest of the six criminals, and a special team was sent to analyze the CCTV camera footage. 

A new senior superintendent of police was also deployed to oversee activities in the area. 

The unidentified woman was ambushed at about 2. 00 am on Sunday, June 12, 2022 by six thugs who forcefully entered her compound. 

The thugs who were armed with an AK -47, a pistol and machetes struck when the woman entered her compound after a female member of the house opened the gate. The thugs smashed the driver’s side window of the Mercedes Benz car using a machete while pointing the AK-47 rifle at her. They searched her car, took away her handbag and dragged her to the house where they stole electronics and other valuable items. 

In another incident Catholic University of Eastern University law student was stabbed to death in Ongata Rongai town at night, she succumbed to her injuries in a Rongai hospital. 

Miatiang’i further directed all bars, wine and spirits joints to be controlled with those operating between Kandisi and Rimpa stage to be closed since the region is a purely residential area. 

The CS promised the start with immediate effect construction of Kandisi police post infrastructure and possible upgrade of the post to a police station. 

