IEBC sustains Thang’wa’s disqualification from Kiambu Senate race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 — Former Kiambu County Executive Commitee Member for Youth Affairs Karungo wa Thang’wa has been locked out from the August 9 senate race.

This is after the IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee edged him out on Sunday on the basis that his removal from office meant he was unfit to hold public office.

The tribunal also cited the late submission of his nomination before the County Returning Officer saying the set timelines had lapsed when he presented himself.

“The respondent (IEBC) acted within the law in declining to clear the complainant (Karungo wa Thang’wa ) on account of him having been removed from office and presenting himself for nominations outside the gazzeted time. In light of the following, the committee approves the decision of the returning officer,” the tribunal concluded.

The IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee argued that the impeachment of Thang’wa in October 2019 was valid and that it had not been successfully challenged in court.

According to the committee, applications to bar the impeachment were withdrawn in August 2020 with no orders issues on the matter.

The ruling stated that Thang’wa was not impeached per se but removed from office by the resolution of Kiambu county assembly.

“In light of the above then it’s clear in the minds of the committee that indeed the complainant was removed from office and orders that restrained the said removal had been vacated. The removal stands,” read the ruling.

Unless the Kiambu senatorial hopeful appeals the decision in the High Court, he may be locked out of the Kiambu senatorial race.

Candidates in the race include Dr Machel Waikenda, former Director of Political Affairs at State House; John Mugwe, former head of Kiambu County Delivery Unit and Beth Wangui.