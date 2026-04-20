KIM Reassures Students as TVET Authority Revokes Accreditation, Orders Campus Closure

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) has moved to reassure students and stakeholders following a notice by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) indicating the revocation of its accreditation and closure of its campuses.

In a statement issued on Monday, KIM said it had taken note of the regulator’s communication dated April 20, 2026, and was treating the matter with urgency as it seeks clarity and resolution.

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Authority revoked the accreditation of the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) and ordered the immediate closure of all its campuses nationwide, citing multiple regulatory violations, including the operation of unapproved programmes and engagement of unlicensed trainers.

“We wish to assure our stakeholders that we are handling this matter with the seriousness it deserves,” the institution said.

KIM said it had already initiated a review of the notice and opened discussions with authorities to determine its next steps.

“We are currently reviewing the contents of the notice and actively engaging the relevant regulatory authorities to address the issues raised and determine the appropriate course of action in line with the law,” it stated.

Even as uncertainty persists, the institute appealed for calm among its students, alumni and partners, cautioning against speculation.

“In the meantime, we urge our stakeholders to remain calm and rely on official communication channels for accurate updates,” the statement added.

KIM also committed to keeping the public informed as the situation develops, underscoring its intent to maintain openness throughout the process.

“We are committed to providing timely and transparent information as the situation evolves,” it said.

Founded in 1954, KIM is one of Kenya’s oldest professional management bodies, with a longstanding role in advancing management training and professional development across the country.

The institute said its operations have historically been guided by principles of professionalism, integrity and accountability, values it pledged to uphold as it navigates the current regulatory challenge.

In a sweeping directive, the regulator declared that all academic awards issued by the institution beyond 2018 are void, effectively rendering thousands of certificates, diplomas, and related qualifications invalid pending review.

The decision marks one of the most significant enforcement actions taken against a training institution in recent years, underscoring the authority’s tightening grip on compliance standards within Kenya’s vocational and professional training sector.

According to the TVET Authority, investigations revealed that Kenya Institute of Management had been running programmes that were not approved under the current regulatory framework. The institution was also found to have engaged trainers who did not meet the required licensing and qualification standards.

The authority said these violations undermined the credibility of the institution’s training output and posed risks to learners who may have been awarded qualifications without meeting nationally approved academic and professional benchmarks.

Following the findings, the regulator ordered the immediate closure of all KIM campuses across the country. The directive affects ongoing learning activities, admissions, and examinations until further notice.

The TVET Authority emphasized that all institutions offering technical and vocational training must strictly adhere to accreditation guidelines, warning that non-compliance would attract similar enforcement measures.

In a particularly far-reaching decision, the authority nullified all academic awards issued by KIM from 2018 onwards. This means that certificates and diplomas awarded during this period will not be recognized unless further review or validation is undertaken by the regulator.

The move is expected to affect current students, alumni, and employers who may have relied on the qualifications in recruitment and professional progression.