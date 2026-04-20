Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Multi-Agency Team Seizes 250 Bags of Suspected Fake Fertilizer in Kakamega Crackdown

The investigation which was done in collaboration with the DCI, KEBS, and government chemists.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – A multi-agency enforcement team has seized 250 bags of suspected counterfeit fertilizer in Kakamega County, dealing a significant blow to what authorities describe as an emerging criminal network targeting the country’s agricultural supply chain.

The operation, led by the Investigators say the recovery points to a sophisticated scheme involving the diversion and repackaging of government-funded farm inputs for illegal commercial distribution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The investigation which was done in collaboration with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya Bureau of Standards and government chemists, also uncovered packaging materials and a consignment of subsidised fertilizer stock marked Not for Sale.

Investigators say the recovery points to a sophisticated scheme involving the diversion and repackaging of government-funded farm inputs for illegal commercial distribution.

The seizure comes at a critical time, as the country experiences ongoing rains and enters the peak planting season when demand for farm inputs is at its highest and farmers are most vulnerable to exploitation.

Regional Anti-Counterfeit Authority Manager for Kisumu, Tom Muteti, warned that the circulation of substandard fertilizer poses a direct threat to crop yields and national food security.

“The presence of counterfeit fertilizer in the market is deeply concerning. Farmers depend on the authenticity of these inputs to achieve expected harvests, and any compromise at this early stage has far-reaching consequences,” he said.

Experts caution that beyond immediate financial losses, counterfeit agricultural inputs can have lasting environmental impacts. Substandard fertilizer often lacks the necessary nutrient composition, leading to poor crop development and long-term soil degradation.

Authorities say such illegal activities also undermine government subsidy programmes aimed at improving access to affordable, high-quality farm inputs, effectively sabotaging efforts to boost agricultural productivity.

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority has pledged to intensify surveillance and enforcement through its multi-agency framework, warning perpetrators of tough legal consequences.

Farmers have been urged to remain vigilant by purchasing inputs only from authorised dealers, verifying product authenticity, and reporting suspicious goods or activities to authorities.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Taxpayers Group Warns Against Exploitative Transport Fare Hikes Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Nyangweso said the fare adjustments witnessed in parts of the country, including among operators of electric buses in Nairobi, do not reflect the actual...

46 minutes ago

Kenya

DNA Breakthrough Identifies British Soldiers as Fathers of Kenyan Children Near Nanyuki Base

Paternity has so far been legally confirmed in 12 of the cases by the UK's highest Family Court judge.

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Ruto Meets Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

The talks focused on deepening cooperation in key sectors including trade, investment, climate action, and infrastructure development.

1 hour ago

Kenya

UDA Rolls Out Electronic Grassroots Elections in Kisumu to Strengthen Party Structures

Kisumu is among 23 counties where UDA will conduct grassroots elections this week, a process expected to determine leadership from the ward level up...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Junet Takes on Gachagua, Says ODM Has Stronger Nationwide Support

“ODM is not a village outfit. It is a national movement with representation across the country” - Junet

2 hours ago

Kenya

Mwaura: Planned Fuel Price Protests Will Disrupt Economy

Mwaura urged the organisers to reconsider the planned protests and instead engage the government through structured dialogue to address their concerns.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Railways to Launch Same-Day Parcel Delivery Service Between Nairobi and Mombasa

The upcoming Parcel Service will offer same-day delivery between the two cities, positioning rail as a competitive alternative for time-sensitive logistics.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Oburu Threatens Legal Action Against Gachagua Over ODM “State Capture” Claims

"One of them has repeatedly claimed that I have been bought. I will take legal action so that he can explain, publicly, how much...

3 hours ago