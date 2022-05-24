TSP firmly in Kenya Kwanza, Kiunjuri says

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri says he is firmly in Kenya Kwanza, dispelling claims that he had distanced himself.

Kiunjuri who spoke after meeting aspirants said TSP has been actively participating in all the Kenya Kwanza activities including the National Delegates Conference (NDC), formalizing the alliance, as well in participating in the consultative meeting that resulted in the picking of Rigathi Gachagwa as the running mate.

He emphasized that the Party’s agenda is to ensure Deputy President William Ruto wins in the August Presidential election.

“TSP is firmly in Kenya Kwanza Alliance. It is a choice that we made collectively to deliver victory,” he said.

Kiunjuri also announced that they will be rolling out a 30-day campaign program across the country to support Ruto’s candidature.

He said this is part of measures to supplement the ongoing regional presidential campaigns as well popularizing their candidates.

“As candidates and as a party we shall devote our time, resources and energy to this effect “ he stated.

The TSP leader downplayed emerging conflicts and sibling rivalry, saying that those are small issues and that there is no cause for alarm.