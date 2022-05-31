Tabitha Karanja cleared to vie for Nakuru Senate Seat

NAKURU, Kenya, May 31 – Keroche Chief Executive, Tabitha Karanja is among the several candidates who have since been cleared to vie for Nakuru Senatorial seat.

She had been scheduled to return her papers on Monday for clearance but was turned away because she did not carry along her party certificate.

Karanja who is vying on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket said Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) team were gracious and slated her for clearance today despite their tight schedule.

The woman who is attempting political leadership for the first time said she was not afraid of the old guards because she has fought tougher battles in the business world.

Others who have been cleared to vie Industrialization Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Lawrence Karanja, veteran politician Koigi Wamwere, businessman Crispus Wathimba and Mike Weche.