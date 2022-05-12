Sakaja: I will not demolish structures if elected Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – Nairobi Senator and Governor aspirant Johnson Sakaja has pledged an end to illegal and unfair demolitions of residential structures in Nairobi of elected.

Sakaja said that under his administration, demolitions will be a last resort and only after deserving residents have been engaged and alternatives offered.

“I want all Nairobi residents to know that as Governor, no one will leave a home in the morning and come back to no home in the evening. Or sleep in a home and get a rude awakening of their home being demolished at night,” Sakaja said.

He was speaking at a meeting where Kenya Kwanza coalition leaders led by Musalia Mudavadi hosted residents of Langata Constituency in Karen, Nairobi. Also present were Langata MP Nixon Korir, MPs Rigathi Gachagua and Ndindi Nyoro, Nairobi Senate candidate Bishop Margaret Wanjiru and Woman Rep candidate Millicent Omanga.

The Senator further said he had identified 21 areas of Nairobi where he will construct markets, and Langata being one of the underserved areas will benefit.

“Nairobi residents need to have access to fresh food near where they live and that can only be achieved by having many markets in strategic places. Trade and agriculture are devolved functions in the constitution and it is therefore the county government’s responsibility to ensure these services are provided across the city,” Sakaja said.

Langata Constituents meeting

Kenya Kwanza coalition led by their Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Senator Sakaja Johnson and his Langata counterpart Hon Nixon Korir received a delegation of Langata constituents who presented issues concerning their constituency.

Their discussion centered around drumming support for the bottom up economic model that seeks to bring order, dignity, hope and opportunities for all.

The Kenya Kwanza team spoke to issues on inhumane demolitions, building 21 markets, urban agriculture, medium size businesses, reorienting city council officers, affordable decent housing, access to healthcare and removal of unnecessary bureaucracies to increase service delivery to the people.

“My administration will culminate all county licenses into one license so to increase the ease of doing business in the city. We cannot have a trader paying for 10 licenses just to set up a business, that is killing our small businesses even before they set up.” Sakaja said.

The Senator reiterated that he will prioritize implementation of a free school feeding programme in all public primary schools, to ensure high enrollment and retention of pupils.

“Our children must be fed in school to increase retention. That is why the Kenya Kwanza Government will introduce the National school lunch program in all our primary schools. Feeding our children is feeding the future,” Sakaja added.

He also added that all wards will receive Sh50 million to promote small traders and create employment. The Governor aspirant also said water will get deserving attention in his administration with a minimum new connections every year to ensure more homes have running water.