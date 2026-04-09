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President William Ruto inspects a guard mounted by the Nairobi City Inspectorate when he arrived at City Hall to address the County Assembly in an historic occassion on April 9, 2026.

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Ruto Lays Timelines of Projects Under Ruto-Sakaja Pact in Nairobi in Historic County Assembly Address

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – President William Ruto on Thursday delivered a historic address to the Nairobi County Assembly, unveiling sweeping progress, ambitious plans, and timelines under the Cooperation Agreement with Governor Sakaja Johnson, aimed at transforming the capital into a modern, efficient, and globally competitive city.

In his landmark speech the first by a sitting President to the Assembly 13 years after devolution Ruto underscored Nairobi’s central role as Kenya’s capital and economic engine, contributing over 27.5 percent of the national economy.

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“Nairobi is not just any other county; it is the face of Kenya. This agreement is not political; it is a national correction to fix challenges too large for one level of government,” Ruto explained.

Ruto declared a firm stance against entrenched cartels blamed for Nairobi’s dysfunction, likening the effort to past crackdowns in the fuel and sugar sectors.

He warned that illegal developments, encroachment on public land, and riparian zones would be addressed decisively, even if it means demolitions.

“Change has a cost, and we are ready to pay it,” he said, revealing that even State House had received notice over a section built on riparian land. “We must apply the same standards to everyone.”

At the heart of the cooperation framework is an additional Sh80 billion investment jointly implemented by the national and county governments.

Key projects highlighted include street lighting: installation of 50,000 new lights and rehabilitation of 40,000 existing ones, bringing the total to over 100,000 within six months to boost security. Furthermore, electricity access will be expanded to informal settlements, including Kibera, Korogocho, Mathare, and Kamukunji, within three months.

Also, roads and drainage: construction of 247km of urban roads, with 63km nearing completion and 58km set to begin this month, alongside major drainage upgrades to curb flooding.

“In six months, Nairobi will be brighter, safer, and more secure,” Ruto said.

The President announced the allocation of 100 acres of land for a modern waste management system, backed by Sh2 billion annually from the national government.

The initiative aims to shift Nairobi from basic waste collection to full recycling and reuse systems, with visible results expected within six months.

He also called out public resistance to reforms:

“We cannot complain about floods and, at the same time, resist drainage expansion or oppose action against illegal dumping.”

Ruto singled out Gikomba Market for urgent redevelopment, promising a complete facelift within six months under a phased plan.

“It is unacceptable that, in a capital city, traders must wear gumboots to access a market of national importance,” he said.

The plan also includes enhanced security through a digital command centre and CCTV surveillance system across the city.

To address long-standing water and sanitation challenges, the government is implementing two parallel 27km sewer lines and a 60,000 cubic metre sewer treatment facility.

The projects are already underway and are expected to significantly improve sanitation services.

The President revealed that over 360 housing projects are ongoing under the affordable housing programme, aimed at delivering modern housing and improving living standards.

He emphasized a shift from reactive to strategic urban planning, noting Nairobi’s rapid growth from 300,000 people in the 1960s to over 7 million today.

Ruto clarified that the cooperation framework is not a return to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) model, but a constitutional partnership anchored in Article 189 and the Urban Areas and Cities Act.

“This is not about weakening devolution; it is about working together for the benefit of all.”

Backing Governor Sakaja’s long-standing push for intergovernmental collaboration, Ruto said the agreement marks a turning point in the city’s management.

“We have managed Nairobi reactively for too long. We are now fixing Nairobi to make it work,” he said. “Those benefiting from the status quo their time is over.”

While joining the President to address the crowd that had gathered at the County Assembly entrance, Nairobi Governor Sakaja reiterated that the Cooperation Agreement will transform Nairobi into a first-world city and serve as a game-changer for its future.

“We agreed to this cooperation. The naysayers claimed it is a transfer of functions; it is not. It is a cooperation agreement to accelerate development projects in the county. It is a matter of when, not if, and we shall be in a position to see the work that has been done.”

This comes as the duo say they are focused on transforming the county into a world-class city under the two-year cooperation agreement.

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