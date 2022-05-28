Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma convoy made entry into Kisumu CBD despite an initial ban on political gatherings./COURTESY

August Elections

Ranguma campaigns in Kisumu CBD moments after ban on political gatherings

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, May 28 – Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma accessed Kisumu Central Business District (CBD) on Friday moments after the County Government banned any form of political gatherings in town.

Ranguma who is campaigning to dislodge the current Governor Anyang Nyong’o from the seat in the coming polls in August this year stated that he is confident of a win.

While addressing his supporters at the CBD, Ranguma who will run for the seat on a Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party ticket unveiled his running mate, Tom Ndalo, a lawyer and an economist by profession.

Ndalo hails from Kisumu West Sub County and Ranguma schemes to harvest from the rich vote Constituency.

“Today I want to unveil my running mate, a person who is highly skilled in economics,” he told his supporters.

On Friday, Kisumu City Acting Manager Abala Wanga issued a notice banning any form of political gatherings within the CBD noting the ban is to safeguard the transformation of the city through urban aesthetics.

“The process to modernize the city is being threatened by the ongoing political rallies that are being held within the CBD,” he said.

However, Kisumu Senator Fred Outa who accompanied Ranguma says the ban is inconsequential and they will continue to defy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is our city and nobody should start lecturing us on where to be and not to be,” he said.

Outa blamed the administration of Nyong’o for frustrating local traders and failing to address inequalities in rural sub counties.

Ranguma who was the first Governor of Kisumu says he is seeking another term to complete his projects that were abandoned by the current administration.

“Look at Kibuye market, what has been constructed vis-a-vis what e had in the design,” he noted.

He told Governor Nyong’o not to take credit on donor funded projects within Kisumu City but explain to the people of Kisumu what he has done with billions of shillings from treasury.

Ranguma who pledged an open-door policy while accusing his opponent of forced implementation of projects says the economic base of Kisumu has been destroyed by the wanton destruction of businesses.

Other leaders who backed Ranguma’s candidature included former East Africa Community chief administrative secretary Ken Obura.

Obura who has been listed in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) portal as a candidate vying under independent ticket has since backed off.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya’s Okutoyi aiming to be ‘Serena of Africa’ at French Open

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – It has been a long and painful path for Angella Okutoyi to reach the red clay courts of Roland...

10 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sonko leads in Mizani poll even as legal cases weigh on him

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful Mike Sonko is leading in the race to clinch the top seat in the county, a...

17 mins ago

Kenya

Catholic Clergy urges political leaders to accept election outcome in Aug poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28-The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has implored political leaders to seek legal redress in case of disputes in the August...

22 mins ago

Kenya

EACC in quest to recover embezzled funds from sitting, former Governors

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it is seeking to recover public funds from a significant number of...

47 mins ago

Kenya

Police probing incident where man set himself ablaze after advice from nurse

GARISSA, Kenya, May 28 – Police are investigating an incident where a man, on advice given by a nurse friend, doused himself in methylated...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya’s most famous play comes home after 45-year wait

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – It was banned for years and its authors — including the celebrated Ngugi wa Thiong’o — imprisoned, but after...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Kalonzo fails to make IEBC list in Presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been locked out of the presidential race after failing to submit the list...

2 hours ago

Kenya

5 Suspects arrested in Samburu with 1,500kg of Sandalwood

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Five suspects were arrested in Samburu while transporting 1,500 kilograms of the endangered Sandalwood. According to the Directorate of...

3 hours ago