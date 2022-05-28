Ranguma campaigns in Kisumu CBD moments after ban on political gatherings

KISUMU, Kenya, May 28 – Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma accessed Kisumu Central Business District (CBD) on Friday moments after the County Government banned any form of political gatherings in town.

Ranguma who is campaigning to dislodge the current Governor Anyang Nyong’o from the seat in the coming polls in August this year stated that he is confident of a win.

While addressing his supporters at the CBD, Ranguma who will run for the seat on a Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party ticket unveiled his running mate, Tom Ndalo, a lawyer and an economist by profession.

Ndalo hails from Kisumu West Sub County and Ranguma schemes to harvest from the rich vote Constituency.

“Today I want to unveil my running mate, a person who is highly skilled in economics,” he told his supporters.

On Friday, Kisumu City Acting Manager Abala Wanga issued a notice banning any form of political gatherings within the CBD noting the ban is to safeguard the transformation of the city through urban aesthetics.

“The process to modernize the city is being threatened by the ongoing political rallies that are being held within the CBD,” he said.

However, Kisumu Senator Fred Outa who accompanied Ranguma says the ban is inconsequential and they will continue to defy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is our city and nobody should start lecturing us on where to be and not to be,” he said.

Outa blamed the administration of Nyong’o for frustrating local traders and failing to address inequalities in rural sub counties.

Ranguma who was the first Governor of Kisumu says he is seeking another term to complete his projects that were abandoned by the current administration.

“Look at Kibuye market, what has been constructed vis-a-vis what e had in the design,” he noted.

He told Governor Nyong’o not to take credit on donor funded projects within Kisumu City but explain to the people of Kisumu what he has done with billions of shillings from treasury.

Ranguma who pledged an open-door policy while accusing his opponent of forced implementation of projects says the economic base of Kisumu has been destroyed by the wanton destruction of businesses.

Other leaders who backed Ranguma’s candidature included former East Africa Community chief administrative secretary Ken Obura.

Obura who has been listed in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) portal as a candidate vying under independent ticket has since backed off.