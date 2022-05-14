NCIC partners with European Center for Electoral Support to tame hate speech online

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13- The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has partnered with the European Center for Electoral Support (ECES) to monitor hate speech online as the country moves closer to the August 9 elections.

NCIC Chairman Dr. Samuel Kobia said the partnership will see the establishment of regional centers to enhance monitoring of the online space.

Kobia said the project aims at strengthening capacities of peace, cohesion and electoral stakeholders to prevent conflicts and electoral-related violence at the local, county and national levels.

“This commitment is beyond the elections of 2022, it is not an event. It is rather a journey which we are committing to take to ensure the peace & cohesion of our people and to establish a firm and cohesive foundation for future generations of Kenyans,” stated Kobia.

The Pro-project is funded by the European Union.

“We hope to see the enthusiasm in Kenyans in embracing the #ProPeaceKenya. Hopefully, people will contribute to peaceful, credible and transparent elections in order to see this country through an #ElectionsBilaNoma,” stated H.E. Amb. Henriette Geiger EU Ambassador to Kenya.

On his part, Amb. Filiberto Sebregondi Vice President, ECES Strategic and Advisory Committee called upon all partners and all stakeholders to form synergies “that will ensure complementarity of action for an #ElectionsBilaNoma come August 9th, 2022,”.

NCIC Commissioner Sam Kona called on Kenyans to refuse to be used as goons for hire.

The pro-peace project was graced by Secretary Ministry of Interior, Wilson Njenga who represented Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Njega urged all stakeholders involved to not only deliver elections ‘bila noma’ like their slogan but also maintain peace and security in our country.

“I urge all stakeholders including the interfaith sector and civil society to work together to not only deliver an #ElectionsBilaNoma but also maintain peace and security in our country,” he stated.