Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua. /FILE

August Elections

Karua says position in Azimio Coalition worthy of celebration

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua says her being chosen as the running mate for Azimio Coalition Presidential Aspirant Raila Odinga is a milestone in Kenya’s politics.

Speaking on Sunday during the Woman’s Guild centennial celebrations at the Church of the Torch in Thogoto in Kiambu, Karua stated that such a move should be lauded by all regardless of their political affiliations.

She described it as a step toward the inclusion of women in all areas of society.

“I was nominated a running mate to one of the major candidates, Hon. Raila Odinga. So it’s like an icing on our celebrations because irrespective of your persuasion, it is recognition and inclusion,” she stated.

Karua also commended the PCEA church for what she described as leading the fight towards women’s liberation countrywide.

“The PCEA church has been a pioneer in the fight for women’s rights, whether through education or ending FGM, and it has been carried on to date. So, this is a celebration for the women and for the church,” she said.

Karua also urged the Church to play a leading role in calling out politicians who cross the line ahead, during and after the August Elections – she stated that this is the only way to save the country.

“We are facing a period like no other in our country. The difference between right and wrong is blurred and that is very dangerous at election time,” she stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I just ask. Those of us professing the Christian faith, can we restore the distinction between right and wrong. That way we save ourselves, we save our country.”

Karua concluded a two-day tour of Nakuru on Saturday where she urged Political leaders not to be violent or engage in insults during their campaign.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Restore distinction between right and wrong, Karua urges Churches

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua has urged the Church to play a leading role in calling out politicians who...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Sierra Leone President Bio to be the Chief Guest during Madaraka Day celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Wonie Bio will be the chief guest during this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations set...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Elect competent leaders to fix economic turmoil: Anglican Bishop

Bishop Liverson Mng'onda said the country, counties, constituencies and wards risk retrogressing to the point of collapsing if voters fail to make the right...

6 hours ago

August Elections

Karua warns leaders against insulting those in power

NAKURU, Kenya, May 28 – NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua has urged Political leaders not to be violent or engage in insults during their...

20 hours ago

Capital Health

Teacher who dedicated life fighting tobacco use, addiction wins WHO prize

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Joel Shunza Gitali, a Kenyan teacher who has dedicated his life to fighting tobacco use and addiction mostly among...

21 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta drives himself to KDF Museum Air Show Festival as he makes impromptu appearance

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday broke protocol by driving himself to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Museum Air Show...

21 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 5.6pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Kenya COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 5.6 percent after 128 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours....

22 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Malala shares academic qualifications to dispel rumors over education background

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Kakamega Gubernatorial Aspirant Cleophas Malala has dispelled rumors that he will be locked out of the race due to...

22 hours ago