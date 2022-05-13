EACC allowed to freeze unexplained assets worth Sh278mn by ex-KRA employee

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13-The High Court has allowed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to freeze unexplained assets worth Sh278 million, held by a former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officer, Jeremiah Kinyua.

According to the anti-graft agency, between 2012 and 2020, Kinyua acquired massive properties which were not proportionate to his known sources of income prompting them to suspect they were acquired through corruption.

Documents filed in court by the anti-graft commission indicate that Kinyua worked for the KRA for a period of 15 years before resigning in March last year, arguing that his source of income does not correspond to the accumulated wealth.

“The High Court has granted orders sought by EACC freezing unexplained 278 Million assets held by Jeremiah Kamau Kinyua, a former KRA Officer,” EACC stated.

Kinyua’s properties that EACC want surrendered to the state include a vehicle, twelve parcels of land located in Ruiru, Kiambu County, five plots in Githunguri, Kiambu County, a piece of land in Laikipia, and another plot in Nairobi.

Court documents show that Kinyua was employed at the KRA as a graduate trainee on January 28, 2005.

He was promoted to a supervisor, in the domestic taxes department, where he worked until he resigned in March this year.

His net salary between 2012 and 2021 was Sh11.6 million, according to the EACC.