Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The Headquarters of the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) in Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

Top stories

EACC allowed to freeze unexplained assets worth Sh278mn by ex-KRA employee

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13-The High Court has allowed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to freeze unexplained assets worth Sh278 million, held by a former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officer, Jeremiah Kinyua.

According to the anti-graft agency, between 2012 and 2020, Kinyua acquired massive properties which were not proportionate to his known sources of income prompting them to suspect they were acquired through corruption.

Documents filed in court by the anti-graft commission indicate that Kinyua worked for the KRA for a period of 15 years before resigning in March last year, arguing that his source of income does not correspond to the accumulated wealth.

“The High Court has granted orders sought by EACC freezing unexplained 278 Million assets held by Jeremiah Kamau Kinyua, a former KRA Officer,” EACC stated.

Kinyua’s properties that EACC want surrendered to the state include a vehicle, twelve parcels of land located in Ruiru, Kiambu County, five plots in Githunguri, Kiambu County, a piece of land in Laikipia, and another plot in Nairobi.

Court documents show that Kinyua was employed at the KRA as a graduate trainee on January 28, 2005.

He was promoted to a supervisor, in the domestic taxes department, where he worked until he resigned in March this year.

His net salary between 2012 and 2021 was Sh11.6 million, according to the EACC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

EACC seized Sh6.3bn stolen assets last year

Nairobi, Kenya, May 6- The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) recovered stolen assets worth Sh 6.3 billion in the 2020/21 Financial Year, a new...

7 days ago

Top stories

EACC freezes Sh257mn in bank account of a Prison Hqs cleaner

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 19 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been allowed to preserve Sh257 million in a bank account operated by...

April 19, 2022

Kenya

KRA steps up measures to contain smuggling along Kenya-Uganda border

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has stepped up measures to contain smuggling of goods along the Kenya and Uganda...

April 11, 2022

Kenya

Judiciary, ODPP, EACC’s budget reviewed upwards in 2022-2023 financial year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Criminal Justice system led by Judiciary are some of the gainers in the 2022-2023 financial budget presented in...

April 7, 2022

Kenya

Activist wants EACC to probe DPP Haji over recruitment process

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – An activist has moved to court seeking an order to compel the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to commence investigations...

April 6, 2022

Kenya

We will deliver the DCI, KRA, EACC and Judiciary from State Capture: Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16- Deputy President William Ruto and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader has vowed to enact a number of reforms in...

March 16, 2022

Top stories

Keroche set to re-open after agreeing to pay Sh957m tax arrears in 2 years

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – Keroche Breweries is set to re-open after signing an agreement with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to pay Sh957 million...

March 16, 2022

Kenya

Tabitha Karanja says KRA insensitive to plight of local manufacturers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tabitha Karanja is now accusing the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) of being insensitive...

March 4, 2022