Capital Group, WRC ink deal to host inaugural Safari Rally Koroga Festival

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — Capital Group Ltd and the World Rally Championship (WRC) have signed an agreement to host the inaugural WRC Safari Rally Koroga Festival in June.

The Safari Rally will coincide with the 30th Edition of the Koroga Festival.

The WRC Koroga Festival will take place from June 23 to June 26, at the Garden on Moi South Lake Road — Naivasha.

Farida Idris, Capital Group’s Commercial Director and the Project Director Koroga Festival, thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for initiating and following through with the sporting spectacle together with the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage.

“The WRC Koroga Festival will be a four-day food, fashion, and music festival that will bring us the best talent from across the continent to showcase the best we have from here in Kenya and around the region. We will bring together the best Kenyan DJ’s, and the best artists and create an opportunity to enjoy the Safari Rally on a totally different level,” Idris stated.

The inaugural WRC Koroga Festival will be the first-ever recreational village where rally fans can be engaged, fed, and entertained for the duration of 4 days during the WRC Safari Rally Kenya.

“As the Patron of the Motorsports Federation, you have in every sense of the phrase, ‘taken the driver’s seat’. Having signed a multi-year deal, your legacy will live on during every subsequent edition of the WRC Safari Rally Kenya,” she added. The WRC Koroga Festival will take place from June 23 to June 26, at the Garden on Moi South Lake Road — Naivasha/WRC

In June 26, 2021, President Kenyatta announced that Kenya will host WRC Safari Rally every year until 2026.

While presenting the prizes to winners of the 2021 WRC Safari Rally Kenya at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute (KWSTI) in Naivasha, the Head of State and patron of the rally said the Government secured the hosting rights of the motorsport event from the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and the WRC after years of intense lobbying and preparations.

The event creates a chance for all participants and fans to mingle and celebrate the WRC Safari Rally Kenya together.

On his part, WRC Safari Rally Kenya CEO, Phineas Kimathi described the new partnership as exciting

“Last year was a momentous occasion to have WRC return to Kenya after 19 years. It is exciting to have this opportunity for another 6 years. To this end, we are engraving the WRC culture as we integrate it with our own culture through the Inaugural Safari Rally Koroga Festival, WRC Safari Rally Kenya is excited to partner with Capital FM and Koroga Festival. See you in June for an exciting venture,” Kimathi stated.

The WRC Safari Rally Kenya and the Koroga Festival which encompasses food, fashion and music will bring together artists and musicians from across the continent to celebrate everything African; from food, fashion, culture, and Kenyans’ love for the Safari Rally.