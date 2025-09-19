Capital FM Hosts “CEO for a Day” Program with Canopy Life Academy

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 19 – Capital FM this week opened its doors to two students from Canopy Life Academy for the inaugural “CEO for a Day” programme, offering them a rare glimpse into corporate leadership and media operations.

According to Ekilah Ndung’u, Communications Manager at Canopy Life Academy, this is the first time the institution is running the initiative.

“This is a perfect opportunity for our students to step into professional spaces, interact with leaders and connect their talents and passions with possible career paths,” she said.

The students shadowed Capital Group Limited Managing Director Mr. Symon Bargurei through his day’s official tasks, starting with a management meeting he chaired to observe decision-making at the highest level. They were later ushered into different departments to experience the inner workings of Kenya’s leading multimedia house.

Capital Group Limited Managing Director Mr. Symon Bargurei in his office with students from Canopy Life Academy.

The highlight of their visit was the Capital FM studios, where they were taken through the entire production process.

Capital FM’s Fuse Presenter Ann Mwaura with students from Canopy Life Academy in the studio. /September 2025.

Joy Ndunge, a 13-year-old Grade 8 pupil, shared her excitement: “Through reading news, I was able to realise that I could be a journalist.”

That discovery opened her up to journalism as a possible career pathway.

Her classmate Lawrence Mbithi, 14, was equally inspired: “After interacting with the MD and other staff members, I realised that leadership is about responsibility. As a leader, one should be around like-minded people and be willing to learn.”

The students were hosted by Capital Group Limited Managing Director Mr. Symon Bargurei (right). He is joined on the photo by Presenters Fellaris Wambui (left), June Gachui (second from left) and Ann Mwaura (second from right). /September 2025.

He hopes to enter the leadership space as he forges his way into the future.

By welcoming the students, Capital FM created a powerful environment where young people could dream bigger and envision their place in the world — reflecting its commitment to nurturing the next generation of Kenyan leaders.