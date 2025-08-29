Kenya Pipeline Company partners with Capital FM in strategic media collaboration ahead of IPO

NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has signed a strategic media partnership with Capital FM as part of preparations for its anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2025.

The collaboration will see Capital FM provide content production and coverage across its radio, digital, and events platforms, highlighting KPC’s initiatives in energy efficiency, sustainability, and community-driven programmes.

Capital FM Managing Director Symon Bargurei said the partnership reflects the station’s renewed focus on building stronger business, sports, and lifestyle engagements.

“We’re very pleased to partner with KPC. Capital 98.4 is re-imagining its partnerships, and this is one of the ways we are reshaping our approach—working more closely with partners in business, sport, and lifestyle to create greater impact,” he said.

KPC Managing Director Joe Sang said the partnership will help enhance transparency and public understanding of the company’s role in the energy sector as it heads towards listing.

“We are looking at a more holistic relationship with 98.4. In the coming days, Kenyans will hear more about who we are and what we do. We have lined up several key initiatives, including the IPO, and this partnership gives us the opportunity to share our business, trajectory, and future with Kenyans,” Sang said.

He added that beyond the IPO, KPC wants to amplify stories about its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sporting achievements.

“We spend 1% of our profit after tax on CSR initiatives, and those are stories we want Kenyans to hear. We also sponsor a volleyball team that ranked third in Africa this year, and that too is part of our story,” he said.

Sang noted that the collaboration will also build stakeholder confidence as KPC strengthens its position as a regional energy hub.

“This is a great opportunity to work with Capital FM in showcasing our business—from our core role of securing petroleum supply from Mombasa to the hinterland, to supporting regional markets in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan,” he said.

Through the partnership, Capital FM will spotlight KPC’s infrastructure projects, safety measures, and CSR efforts, while amplifying public conversations on energy sector reforms.

KPC’s IPO, expected in 2025, is part of the government’s wider plan to deepen capital markets and increase citizen participation in state-owned enterprises.