3-Judge Bench to hear consolidated suit seeking to bar Sonko from Mombasa Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has constituted a three-judge bench to hear all petitions seeking to bar former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from the Mombasa gubernatorial race.

At least seven petitions have been filed against Sonko’s candidature.

Judges David Majanja, Chacha Mwita, and Thande Mugure will recall all the petitions to Nairobi where they will be consolidated into one.

The three high court judges are now expected to set date for the hearing of the matter after the files have been consolidated.

The case will be heard at Milimani.