UDA to list 128 presiding officers, 100,000 polling clerks to manage primaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has invited applications for presiding officers and polling clerks who will manage party primaries set to begin on April 14.

The party’s National Elections Board (NEB) announced on Monday it intended to hire 128 presiding officers and 100,000 polling clerks.

NEB Chairperson Anthony Mwaura told news reporters the party had received clearance from the Ministry of Education to use gazetted primary schools as polling centres for purposes of the primaries.

Mwaura said all is set for the nominations process, assuring that the exercise will be seamless.

“All the nomination materials have been procured and some of these materials are being distributed to various counties,” Mwaura stated.

The elections board will also recruit 47 returning officers for the exercise.

According to the board, the party will conduct nominations in 12 counties in regard to Governor’s seat, 19 counties for Senate and 27 counties to nominate women representative candidates.

A total of 128 constituencies will hold nominations for MPs seats while 892 wards will nominate candidates for ward representatives.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The board also cautioned aspirants against sponsoring violence, saying those found culpable will be disqualified immediately.