UDA dismisses 105 complaints from nominations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23- The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party now says that out of 166 complaints that it received following the just concluded party primaries, 105 of them were dismissed for lack of merit.

The nominations were held on April 14.

In a statement, chairperson of the Party’s election dispute resolution committee Emmanuel Mumia said of the 166 cases, 135 were from aspirants running for the member of the county assembly seat, 25 from Members of Parliament, while Woman Representative, Senate and gubernatorial seats had each 2 complaints.

“Subsequent to the party nominations held on April 14, 2022 for 1031 contested positions, the committee received only 166 complaints from different parts of the country,” Mumia stated.

He pointed out that 40 cases were allowed, and the committee ordered for a repeat in the respective wards and constituencies while 9 were referred to the National Elections Board for alternative measures.

Mumia further pointed out that 6 were withdrawn by applicants and 6 others were overtaken by events.

“We are confident that we have discharged our mandate according to the party Constitution and other laws of the land in serving the aspirants who filed their cases with us,” he said.

Those who had complaints were required to pay a complaint fee before their grievances were addressed.

Those who had complaints in the gubernatorial race were required to pay Sh200, 000, Senatorial, Parliamentary and Woman Representative seat Sh100,000 and Member of County Assembly Sh20,000.

“Aspirants are required under the rules and procedures of the UDA dispute committee, the fees that should be paid before the committee can be properly seized of the complaint,” Mumia said.

The Party repeated nominations in selected areas on Tuesday.

Repeat elections for parliamentary aspirants were held in Nakuru Town West and Rongai Constituencies in Nakuru County, Mt Elgon in Bungoma, Turkana East & Turkana West in Turkana, as well as Moiben in Uasin Gishu.

MCA’s nominations were conducted in Biashara Ward in Nakuru Town East Constituency, all wards in Bumula, Mt. Elgon, Malava, Lugari, Likuyani, Turkana East and Turkana Central constituencies.

Other areas that saw a repeat of the exercise, include Kibiricha, Kisima, Ruiri/Rwarera, Ntima East, Nyaki East, Nyaki West, Akirang’ondu, Mwanganthia, Abothoguchi, West, Nkomo, Nkuene, Abogeta East, Abogeta West and Akachiu wards in in Meru County.