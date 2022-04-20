Connect with us

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya's Martha Karua. /FILE

Kenya

Raila to jet out of the country for week long US tour Friday accompanied by Karua

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga is expected to leave the country on Friday for a one week tour of the United States.

In his last tour before the August 9 polls, Odinga is expected to meet with the international community living in the diaspora which include business technocrats and religious leaders.

Although his tour schedule has not been released, the former Prime Minister is expected to tour Washington and San Francisco before he heads back on April 29.

Key leaders set to accompany Odinga on the tour include Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

This comes hours after Azimio Women Group rooting for NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua named Odinga’s running mate.

The group which was speaking on Monday at a meeting drawing 26 parties allied to the Azimio coalition described Karua as a seasoned leader whose impact as the second-in-power would benefit the entire country.

“One of the reasons that we were here is as simple as this: Martha Karua as deputy president. It is not rocket science, we do not see why you cannot see the value of Martha, she is a national figure who has been a minister and her record speaks for itself,” Public Service and Gender Programmes CAS Rachael Shebesh said.

Others include Governors James Ongwae (Kisii),Wycliffe Oparanya(Kakamega), former Aldai MP Sally Kosgey, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui are among the leaders who will be forming Odinga’s entourage.

