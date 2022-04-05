Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya Power transformers are always targeted in various parts of the country.

County News

Kenya Power decries increased cases of transformer vandalism

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 5 -Kenya Power has decried the increased cases of transformer vandalism in various parts of the country.

The company said criminals have resorted to sabotage of efforts to restore supply by emergency teams as they remove fuses from the newly replaced transformers, in a bid to increase frustration on customers so that they can yield to their demands.

They then solicit money from customers in order to restore supply illegally.

Speaking during the replacement of vandalized transformers in Kiawaihiga Village, Gatanga Constituency, Muranga County, Kenya Power’s Business Manager, Eng. Harrison Kamau called on residents to report power outage, or suspected cases of vandalism by dialing *977#.

Data from the company indicates that 16% of illegal connections and 9% of deliberate acts including vandalism are among the leading causes of electrocutions.

Vandalism of electrical equipment is considered an economic crime according to the Energy Act and the two could be liable to pay a minimum fine of Sh5, 000,000 or a minimum jail term of 10 years if convicted.

Kenya Power has lately intensified surveillance on the grid network as a measure to counter illegal connections and vandalism.

The company is also working closely with other security stakeholders including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Police Service to track down the criminals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

3 suspects arrested with vandalized Kenya Power Equipment in Juja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Three suspects have been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after they were discovered with vandalized Kenya...

March 11, 2022

Kenya

Kenya Power says it has capacity to support an e-mobility system

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Kenya Power now says it has enough power to support an electric-mobility system following the introduction of the first...

March 9, 2022

Kenya

Kenya Power announces delay in prepaid token generation, postpaid bill payment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Kenya Power has announced a delay in prepaid token generation and postpaid bill payment due to technical hitch being...

March 3, 2022

Kenya

Kenya Power customer cut off over brother’s Sh133,000 bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – The Kenya Power Company has reconnected a customer whose supply had been cut-off by its staff in a bid...

January 28, 2022

Kenya

6 Kenya Power staff freed, three others charged over national blackout

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Six senior staff at the Kenya Power Company have been freed due to lack of evidence linking them to...

January 26, 2022

Kenya

Kenya Power: Plans underway to introduce all-electric cars in the country

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 21 – Kenya Power says plans are in top gear to have the country move into an all-electric vehicle space. The...

January 21, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt working on further reduction of power costs: CS Juma

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has exuded confidence that the ongoing reforms to reduce the cost of electricity in...

January 21, 2022

County News

PS Kihalangwa: Measures we have put in place to reduce vandalism

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 21 – Energy Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa says power stations and some power lines will be designated as restricted areas in...

January 21, 2022