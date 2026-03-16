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In the Nairobi region, affected areas include Huruma, particularly part of Juja Road and adjacent customers, from 9am to 5pm/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi, Nakuru among 7 counties facing power outages in planned maintenance works

Kenya Power announced scheduled power outages on Tuesday across Nairobi (Huruma), Nakuru (Maai Mahiu), Kirinyaga (Majengo, PIAI, Murinduko), Embu (Ishiara, Karurumo), Kiambu (Rironi, Kerwa, Ngecha), Migori (Bonde, Nyabisawa), and Isiolo.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 — Kenya Power has issued an advisory warning residents and businesses across several counties of scheduled power outages on Tuesday, March 17, as part of ongoing network maintenance aimed at improving service reliability.

In the Nairobi region, affected areas include Huruma, particularly part of Juja Road and adjacent customers, from 9am to 5pm.

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The Central Rift region will see outages in parts of Nakuru County, notably Maai Mahiu Town, Governor, Muniu, Old Kijabe, IDP Camps Longonot, Kiambogo, Sission, Msafiri, Kimunyu, Mafuta Taa, Kigecha, Satellite, Dry Port (Old Line), Jumbo AAA, Longonot Chicken, Mayer’s, China Wu-Yi, Goldstone, Manyatta, Jaeda, Kingstone, Stonematt, Bhudia, Addpack, Hipstone, Nyakinyua, Utheri wa Lari, Ewaso Kedong Market, Najile, and surrounding areas, also from 9am to 5pm.

In South Nyanza, residents of Bonde and Nyabisawa in Migori County, including Masara, Mukuro, Kalangi, and adjacent neighborhoods, should expect outages during the same hours.

Precautions

Mt. Kenya region will experience planned interruptions in parts of Kirinyaga County, covering Majengo, PIAI, Murinduko, Estana Hotel, PK Njuguna, Rogoi, Mugamba Ciura, Murinduko Togonye, St. Susan, Kariati, Kadawa, Gold, Mumbu, Itangi, South Ngariama, Ikurungu, Ikurungu Hospital, Morgan, Sikai Sana, Gathigiini Primary, and nearby areas.

Similarly, in Isiolo County, areas such as Town, Kiwanjani, Tururoba, Kambi ya Juu, Kula Mawe, Soko Mjinga, Mwangaza, County Assembly, Silver Bell, 19 Coins, Glados Hotel, Basalinga, Total, Shell, Cereal Board, General Hospital, Downtown, Police, Safi Estate, Bulla Pesa, and surrounding locales will be affected.

Residents in Embu County—particularly Ishiara, Karurumo, Kanyuambora, Kyeniri, Ngunyumu, Rwanjeru, Kasafari, Baraga, Kathagutari, Karerema, Murari Soko, Kigwambiti and neighboring areas—and parts of Kiambu County, including Rironi, Kagia, Kanduma, Ngecha, Gitangu, Thamanda, Kerwa, Kanduma, Muguga, Gatonye, Kamuguga, Universal, Zambezi, are also scheduled for outages between 9am and 5pm.

Kenya Power urges residents and businesses to take necessary precautions, including switching off sensitive equipment and planning alternative power arrangements where possible.

The utility emphasizes that the maintenance is crucial to enhance grid stability and reduce the risk of unplanned interruptions in the future.

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