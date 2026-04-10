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Kenya Power staff succumbs to injuries after attack in Isiolo

“Despite receiving an emergency treatment at the incident area and later being airlifted to Nairobi for a specialised treatment. He sadly succumbed to his injuries last evening,”the power utility said in a statement.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – A manhunt has been launched for a suspect linked to the fatal attack of a Kenya Power employee in Checheles near Isiolo Town.

The employee died after being assaulted while on duty on Thursday.

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“Despite receiving an emergency treatment at the incident area and later being airlifted to Nairobi for a specialised treatment. He sadly succumbed to his injuries last evening.”

“The Company extends its deepest condolences to family, friends and colleagues, and continues to stand with them during this difficult time,” the power utility said in a statement.

Authorities are now pursuing a suspect identified, who is believed to have fled following the incident.

Preliminary findings indicate the attack may be connected to alleged illegal electricity use at the premises visited by the employee.

“We strongly condemn this criminal act and are working closely with the investigating authorities to ensure that the suspect, Sheikh Mayo, who remains at large, is apprehended, and brought to justice,” Kenya Power stated.

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