2 transformer vandals sentenced to 11 years in prison

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — Two men convicted of vandalising electricity infrastructure and stealing energy equipment have been sentenced to 11 years in prison, in a ruling hailed as a key gain in protecting critical public utilities.

Amos Swahili and Ernest Kemboi were found guilty of vandalising Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) transformers, causing prolonged blackouts across the North Rift and Western regions.

The destruction of the installations disrupted power supply and affected thousands of residents and businesses.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that the suspects were apprehended in Elgeyo Marakwet on July 15, 2025, following an intelligence-led operation targeting electricity theft and sabotage.

The Butali Law Courts on Monday ruled that the prosecution had established guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, sentencing each suspect to 11 years in prison.

Authorities noted that the two will face additional charges for similar offences pending in Iten and Eldoret Law Courts.

“While serving their prison sentences, the suspects will continue to face ongoing charges related to electricity theft and vandalism,” the DCI said.

The verdict has been hailed as a crucial milestone in safeguarding Kenya’s energy infrastructure and deterring criminal networks targeting electricity installations for financial gain.

“The sentencing is a vital step in combating vandalism of critical national installations,” said a DCI spokesperson.

Security agencies have pledged to intensify surveillance, investigations, and collaboration with utility providers.

The public is urged to report any suspicious activities related to electricity infrastructure, ensuring the protection of essential services.

This ruling highlights Kenya’s zero-tolerance approach to crimes that threaten national energy security and emphasizes the role of KPLC, law enforcement, and the judiciary in maintaining uninterrupted power supply across the country.