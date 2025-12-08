Kenya Power faces class suit after disconnecting 300 homes over isolated debts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 — Kenya Power could face a class suit over removal of a transformer and disconnection of electricity to an entire estate over unpaid bills by some households.

Ayiela Lucia, a resident in Mlolongo Phase III, Machakos, signaled a class suit on Monday to challenge what she described the action as “collective punishment” citing losses incurred before the utility firm reconsidered its move.

According to the resident, the incident occurred around 10am on Friday, when Kenya Power technicians reportedly took down transformers serving approximately 300 homes.

The company cited accumulated debt by some customers as the reason for the drastic action — a move the resident says unfairly targeted compliant consumers.

“There are people who don’t pay their bills. What does that have to do with me, who has paid my bills? Why [are we being] collectively punished when everyone has an individual contract with Kenya Power?” she lamented.

She expressed frustration over the disruption, saying the sudden blackout put families under pressure, risked losses from spoiled food, and provoked tension among neighbors.

“You want us to go find our neighbors who haven’t paid and beat them up? Is that what you want us to do, Kenya Power? What is this obsession in this country with collective punishment? It’s like we are in a concentration camp,” she added.

In a response on social media, Kenya Power apologized saying “any inconvenience caused [is] regretted”.

The utility firm has faced repeated accusations of a high-handed approach over a pattern of mass power disconnections affecting entire neighborhoods over isolated unpaid bills.