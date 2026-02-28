Kenya Power Meter Reader Arrested for Allegedly Extorting Sh 300,000 from Customer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28– The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Friday arrested a Kenya Power and Lighting Company employee over allegations of extorting Sh 300,000 from a customer in exchange for reconnecting electricity at Runda Mumwe Estate.

The suspect, a meter reader assigned to the Runda sector, allegedly demanded the money from the complainant on January 24 to restore power.

Investigators say he threatened that refusal would result in the customer being billed Sh 2 million.

According to the EACC, the suspect had disconnected electricity to the estate on October 25, 2025, citing an alleged illegal connection, despite the complainant having no outstanding arrears.

Following a report received on February 27, the Commission conducted preliminary investigations and launched an operation that led to the suspect’s arrest.

“Upon receiving the report on February 27, the Commission conducted preliminary investigations and mounted an operation that led to the suspect’s arrest as he received Sh 180,000 from the complainant at Runda Mumwe Estate,” EACC said.

He was taken to the Integrity Centre for processing and later detained overnight at Kilimani Police Station.

The suspect was released on a Sh 50,000 cash bail, pending further investigations.

The EACC reaffirmed its commitment to combating bribery at service delivery points and enhancing the quality of public services for all Kenyans.