Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

Duale Urges Coordinated African Response to Rising Non-Communicable Diseases, Mental Health Crisis

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has called for intensified multisectoral action to address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), injuries, and mental health conditions across Africa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking at the United Nations Office at Nairobi during a ministerial session convened under the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention through the MECA and SPARK-NCDs initiatives, Duale said the rising prevalence of these conditions is driven by factors beyond the health sector, necessitating coordinated, whole-of-government responses.

Duale pointed to Kenya’s efforts to strengthen governance and accountability through the National NCD Intersectoral Coordination Committee and related policy frameworks aligned with Universal Health Coverage.

“The Cabinet Secretary highlighted Kenya’s approach through the National NCD Intersectoral Coordination Committee and related policies, aimed at strengthening governance, prevention, and accountability within Universal Health Coverage,” The Ministry of Health said.

He emphasized the need to scale up prevention at the community level, including reducing risk factors and expanding early screening through Community Health Promoters.

He added that ongoing health reforms under Taifa Care and the Social Health Authority are expanding access to treatment, with coverage now extending to chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and mental health services for more than 30.6 million Kenyans.

The Cabinet Secretary reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to the MECA and SPARK-NCDs platforms as key mechanisms for translating continental commitments into action, including strengthening disease surveillance, workforce capacity, and data systems.

He urged African governments and partners to move beyond policy commitments and focus on concrete implementation to curb the rising impact of NCDs across the continent.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

Four charged over violent robbery of American citizen

The court ordered the investigating officer to appear and clarify the status of materials reportedly recovered from the suspects, with a view to determining...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muli calls out Gachagua for double standards, vows to confront leaders ‘playing games with Ukambani’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 — National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Augustus Muli has vowed to call out any leader—regardless of ethnicity—who “plays games with...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Two Kenyans Among 14 Killed in Juba Plane Crash

Preliminary findings indicate that adverse weather conditions, including poor visibility, may have contributed to the crash. Officials said investigations are ongoing to establish the...

5 hours ago

crime

Court orders 10-Day Detention of Hate Speech Suspect in viral video

The court also authorised forensic examination of digital evidence, including call data records and financial transactions, as part of efforts to establish the scope...

6 hours ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

Court Hands 60 year Sentence to suspect in Al-Shabaab-Linked Case

According to court records, the offences were committed on or before April 2, 2024, in Kehancha Township, Migori County. The court heard that Hassanow...

7 hours ago

Headlines

Senate Commitee inquires into Kisumu Municipal Board Operations

This decision follows a damning testimony from Kisumu County municipal board chairpersons, who alerted the Senate to a total breakdown in the working relationship...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

Ruto Blames Cartels for Attempts to Derail SHA Rollout

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – President William Ruto said Kenya is taking decisive steps to secure universal health coverage (UHC) through legislation designed to...

8 hours ago

Kenya

MPs Order NLC to Recover Grabbed NTSA Land in Voi

NTSA motor vehicle inspection centre, but has since been grabbed and encroached upon by squatters.

9 hours ago