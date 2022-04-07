Agriculture CAS Anne Nyaga leads talks with DRC delegation ahead of MoU signing

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperatives, led by Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Anne Nyaga from the Kenyan delegation, held a high-level meeting with government officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The DRC delegation was led by H.E. Prof. Serge Tshibangu.

Present at the meeting were the ambassador of Kenya to the DRC, George Masafu, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Christophe Lundula. Also present was the special envoy to the President of the DRC, Prof Serge Tshibangu, Minister of Agriculture Desire M’zinga Burihanze, the Minister DRC for Fisheries and Livestock, and the DRC Minister for Regional Integration.

They held successful discussions on areas of collaboration ahead of the signing of the Bilateral Agreement in the Agricultural sector between the two countries, which will be done on Friday before the respective country’s heads of state.

This comes after months of extensive consultations between technical teams from Kenya and the DRC, headed by CAS Anne Nyaga on behalf of Kenya, and the Special Envoy to the President of the DRC, Prof Tsibangu.

CAS Anne said the bilateral agreement, due to be signed will greatly benefit local farmers.

The DRC is the world’s largest French-speaking nation by population, with nearly 100m citizens, and therefore creates a large and diverse market for a lot of Kenya’s crop and livestock produce.

With the Ministry of Agriculture seeking to continually find new markets for local farmers, the DRC presents a new and unique opportunity, as a nation trying to rebuild following its first successful peaceful transfer of power since independence in 2019.

The signing of the MoU between the two countries takes place tomorrow at State House, Nairobi.