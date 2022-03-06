NCA probing building that collapsed, leaned on another in Kiambu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – The National Construction Authority (NCA) has begun a probe into circumstances that led to the collapse of a building in Kinoo, Kiambu County Sunday morning.

In a statement, the authority’s Executive Director Maurice Akech indicated that the site has been cordoned off by the National Police Service as investigations get underway.

He stated that “a full report will be issued once comprehensive investigations are concluded.”

The probe Akech stated is also being conducted by a multi-agency team comprising of NCA officials, the National Building Inspectorate and the National Disaster Management Unit.

“Efforts are underway to ensure safety of the adjacent building and the surrounding development is not affected,” he said.

The building is leaning dangerously on another building that had already been occupied but the occupants were evacuated safely.

In October last year, a nine-storey building that was under construction collapsed in Kiambu’s OJ area.

The incident came barely a month after two other buildings collapsed in Gachie and Kinoo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The incident prompted Kiambu Governor James Nyoro to form a task force to evaluate the structural status of buildings under construction within the county.