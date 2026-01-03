Govt promises evidence-based verdict on safety of buildings near South C collapse

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3 — The government has promised an evidence-based determination on the structural integrity of buildings adjacent to the collapsed South C structure, even as it urged the public to exercise extreme caution around the affected area.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku said technical assessments of neighbouring apartments and buildings are still ongoing and no definitive conclusions have yet been reached.

“As at the time of this briefing, the structural integrity of the adjacent buildings has not yet been confirmed. A multi-agency technical team is conducting detailed assessments to arrive at an evidence-based conclusion,” Ruku said on Saturday.

“Until official guidance is issued, we urge members of the public to exercise extreme caution and keep off the incident precincts unless access is absolutely unavoidable.”

The briefing followed the collapse of a 14-storey building with a basement parking area near South C Shopping Centre in Nairobi at around 4.05 am on Friday.

Ruku expressed the Government’s solidarity with families and loved ones affected by the incident, saying a coordinated multi-agency emergency response was activated immediately under the leadership of the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU).

NDMU Director Dr Duncan Ochieng is serving as the Incident Commander, with a fully operational Incident Command System established at the site.

“The Government response is guided by clear objectives: ensuring the safety of first responders and the public, conducting search, rescue and recovery operations, reopening blocked roads to restore normalcy, and undertaking orderly debris clearance once rescue priorities allow,” Ruku said.

‘Golden rescue window’

Authorities have confirmed reports that two people may have been trapped inside the collapsed building.

Ruku said there is reason to believe the two may still be alive, a factor that continues to drive intensive rescue operations using specialised urban search-and-rescue techniques within what he described as the “golden rescue window.”

He cautioned against speculation, noting that the exact cause of the collapse has not yet been established.

Investigations are being conducted jointly by multiple agencies, including the National Police Service, National Construction Authority (NCA), National Building Inspectorate, Engineers Board of Kenya, Board of Registration of Architects and Quantity Surveyors (BORAQS), Nairobi City County, and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

“Once investigations are concluded, any person or group found culpable will be held fully accountable in accordance with the laws of Kenya,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

The Government commended first responders for their dedication under hazardous conditions, citing the National Police Service, Kenya Defence Forces Disaster Response Battalion, Nairobi City County, National Youth Service, Kenya Red Cross Society, St John Ambulance, and volunteer rescue teams.

Non-compliant

Separately, the NCA disclosed that the collapsed building was non-compliant at the time of failure, while Nairobi City County confirmed the project had been cited for violations on three occasions — in May, July and December 2025.

Preliminary assessments indicate the structure suffered a pancake-type collapse, with engineers continuing to closely monitor neighbouring buildings for any signs of structural compromise as rescue operations proceed.

The government said it will issue official updates daily at 9am and 4pm, urging the public and media to rely only on verified communication channels.

It also warned residents against individuals masquerading as rescuers or first responders.

“The Government remains fully present, fully committed and firmly at the frontline of this response,” Ruku said.

“The safety of our people, the rescue or recovery of the suspected victims, and accountability for this incident remain our highest priorities.”