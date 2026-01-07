Wahome turns up heat on Sakaja over illegal floors in South C collapse

NAIROBI, Kenya — Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome on Wednesday blamed Nairobi City County for the collapse of a 14-storey building in South C, saying corruption and illegal approvals at City Hall played a central role in the tragedy that has so far claimed two lives.

Speaking as investigations into the collapse continue, Wahome said the county government “put the last nail in the coffin” by approving four extra floors while construction was already underway, in total disregard of the law and public safety.

“The county approved four additional floors when the building was almost complete. That is not how things are done,” Wahome said during a site visit on the day a second body was recovered from the rubble.

“Beyond the contractor and professionals, county officers who allowed this illegal expansion will also be held responsible.”

According to the government, the extra floors were approved without mandatory structural integrity tests and quality assurance checks required under both county and national regulations.

Investigators say the building was already non-compliant even before the illegal expansion, making the approval of additional floors extremely dangerous.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, who accompanied Wahome, said criminal accountability is inevitable, warning that those involved will face punishment.

“There are people who must carry the burden of responsibility and punishment,” Ruku said, adding that the site will remain sealed off and under heavy security until investigations are complete. He said the final report will be made public.

The collapse occurred at around 4.05 am on Friday near South C Shopping Centre and Nairobi South Hospital.

‘Pancake collapse

The building, which included a basement parking area, came down in what experts have described as a “pancake collapse” — where floors fall onto each other, trapping victims and making rescue operations extremely difficult.

The two victims who died were security guards who were on duty at the time of the collapse.

The blame game between City Hall and other state agencies has intensified, even as Nairobi City County confirmed that the building had been flagged multiple times for violations, with enforcement actions taken in May, July, and December 2025.

Several arrests were reportedly made, yet construction continued.

City Hall has blamed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for failing to pursue cases, allowing rogue developers to proceed despite stop orders.

However, the National Construction Authority (NCA) has already stated that the building was non-compliant at the time of collapse, further weakening City Hall’s defence.

Governor Johnson Sakaja renewed calls for counties to be granted prosecutorial powers, arguing that enforcement without prosecution leaves dangerous developers untouched.

Wahome said the public will be told the full truth about what happened and who approved what.

“This is about lives,” she said. “And people must be held accountable.”