DIPLOMACY

Indonesia’s VP commits to support Kenya’s Embassy in Jarkata during talks with Omamo

Indonesia’s Vice President Prof. Dr Maruf Amin gave the undertaking when he hosted Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo at his official residence in the Capital Jakarta.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 — Indonesia has committed to support Kenya’s new Embassy in Jarkata lauding Nairobi’s move to establish a resident mission as a step in the right direction.

“The VP thanked the Government of Kenya for opening its diplomatic mission in Jakarta and assured the Cabinet Secretary that the government of Indonesia will do everything possible to support its smooth operations,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported following talks between Dr Amin and CS Omamo on Thursday.

While welcoming the Cabinet Secretary to Indonesia, the Vice President noted that Indonesia considers Kenya an important partner in Eastern Africa.

The Cabinet Secretary thanked the Vice President for receiving her and conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President Uhuru Kenyatta to Joyo Widodo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia.

Both leaders noted with appreciation the existing friendly relations between Kenya and Indonesia and underscored the many opportunities available for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The CS Omamo pointed out that the opening of the Kenya embassy in Jakarta is a new impetus for re-invigorated programme of socio-economic cooperation in the areas of Health, ICT development, capacity building, agri-processing and trade.

