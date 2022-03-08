Connect with us

A group of protestors arrives at the National Police Service headquarters in Nairobi to present a petition on the assault of a female motorist by a gang of boda boda riders on Friday/CFM - Moses Muoki

crime

FIDA urges creation of police unit to tame rogue boda boda operators

FIDA presented a petition to the National Police Service Inspector General calling for protection of women in Kenya following the sexual assault of a female motorist on Friday along Forest Road.  

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 — The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has called for the creation of a task force to curb the rouge bodaboda industry.

Airing their sentiments at a protest held on Tuesday, FIDA presented a petition to the National Police Service Inspector General calling for protection of women in Kenya following the sexual assault of a female motorist on Friday along Forest Road.  

“We call on the IG of police today. Whatever it means. Whether it will be a task force or a special unit to curb the boda boda drivers so that like other road users they are put under the adherence of the rule of law,” said FIDA CEO Anne Ireri.

“We demand concerted efforts and public declarations from the current government as well as those seeking electoral offices to rein in on the bodaboda industry and ensure that women are safe as they use bodabodas,” she added.

An NPS representative from the spokesperson’s office, Bianca Nzioki, assured the protesters the police regrets the incident and progress had been made to ensure all culprits involved are brought to book.

“As a law enforcement agency we continue to do our part in ensuring that the rouge bodaboda riders face the wrath of the law and we call on the other stakeholders to join us in seeing this process through,” Nzioki told the protesters.

FIDA was joined by Amnesty International, representatives from the Law Society of Kenya, university student leaders, and officials from the United Nations Population Fund. 

