Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The House Speaker who was endorsed by the Democratic Party of Kenya as its presidential candidate in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta promised far-reaching reforms to revive Kenya's debt-ridden economy/JB Communications

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Speaker Muturi fails to deliver hyped ‘snow melting’ event

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi held a low-key National Delegates Convention at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi after promising a ‘snow melting’ declaration with an appearance by a special guest.

Instead, Muturi challenged the two-horse narrative in the lead up to the August 9 presidential election as misguided, saying he would not yield to pressure to “pick the less of the two evils” between Deputy President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja.

The House Speaker who was endorsed by the Democratic Party of Kenya as its presidential candidate in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta promised far-reaching reforms to revive Kenya’s debt-ridden economy.

Muturi indicated that his track record in the different government positions he has held before, speaks for itself and that is what will take him to State House.

“I would like to state now before the whole country that I am here because I believe in a great future for Kenya. My track record speaks for itself; I have diligently served the people of Kenya in different capacities to the best of my abilities.

“We, as the Democratic Party, offer something different from all the rest. We offer a political option that is diametrically opposed to the others. We stand for what is right, not what will give us political mileage, we stand for a prosperous Kenya and not to enrich ourselves, most of all we stand for Umoja na Haki,” said Muturi.

He blatantly faulted the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga saying a coalition between a reigning government and opposition has never worked anywhere in the world.

The House Speaker accused his political opponents of hopping from one party to another not for the benefit of Kenyans or because they share similar political ideologies but for their own political mileage

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Show me anywhere in the world in a functional democracy where a sitting government decides to join forces with the opposition to form another government with complete disregard to their own? Like it happened in Botswana some years back and you know what the results were. These are the political bad manners that I am talking about. We must stand for something and not just the pursuit of power,” said Muturi.

Key among interventions Muturi proposed is to tame government’s appetite for locally-sourced debt. This, he said, will encourage banks to led to the general public instead.

Other promises include, adequate funding to counties to ensure employment of adequate medics and a masterplan on mental health in Kenya by declaring it a threat to national development.

Muturi pledged to establish a national neuropsychiatric institute if elected President to address the mental health crisis facing the country.

“The Democratic Party of Kenya Government will declare the state of mental health in Kenya as a major threat to National development that ought to be declared a national emergency,” he declared.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi promises a neuropsychiatric institute to address mental health crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has pledged to establish a national neuropsychiatric institute if elected President to address the...

13 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi’s ‘snow melting’ declaration: Will it be Ruto, Raila or a third force?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi was scheduled to make a ‘snow melting’ declaration on Sunday in an event set...

7 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi to hold ‘snow melting’ NDC on Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – The Democratic Party (DP) of Kenya is set to hold its National Delegates Conference (NDC) Sunday where its Party...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi vows to remain in race to succeed President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who is the presidential candidate for Democratic Party (DP) has maintained that he will...

February 7, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

House to assess Nairobi Expressway outline amid security concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — The National Assembly will review a technical report on the Nairobi Expressway in a bid to address concerns that...

February 2, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi decries ‘theft’ of Kenya Kwanza campaign phrase

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has claimed they newly unveiled political formation comprising Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA, Musalia...

January 30, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt dejected over IMF demand to drop stalled projects worth Sh390bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The government has expressed reluctance to drop stalled projects estimated to have already cost the taxpayer Sh390 billion in...

January 29, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi lauds World Bank for supporting Kenya’s quest for accelerated growth

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 29 — National Assembly Speaker of Justin Muturi has lauded the World Bank for their continued support to the country since...

January 29, 2022