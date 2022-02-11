Connect with us

Members allied to businessman Jimi Wanjigi protested the decision by the party’s top organ to exclude elections to pick the party’s presidential flag bearer contesting it as a deliberate move to hand the ticket to Party Leader Raila Odinga undemocratically/CFM

Raila, Wanjigi camps in bitter fight over impending delegates conference

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 11 – Two factions within the Orange Democratic Movement’s chapter in central region are in a bitter fight over the National Delegates Conference (NDC) slated for February 25 and 26.

The NDC due to be held at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi concurrently with the ruling Jubilee Party’s convention at KICC has slit the party’s loyalists in the region threatening to undo Odinga’s progress in “scaling the mountain.”

Members allied to businessman Jimi Wanjigi protested the decision by the party’s top organ to exclude elections to pick the party’s presidential flag bearer contesting it as a deliberate move to hand the ticket to Party Leader Raila Odinga undemocratically.

They also contested a decision to exclude 1,203 delegates from the NDC.

Addressing a press conference in Nyeri, a faction led by Tetu branch chairperson Peter Kaburuku comprising delegates drawn from six Mt Kenya constituencies termed the decision a grave mistake.

“We as bonafide delegates are deeply concerned because of the way delegates from Mt Kenya are being treated ahead of the intended alliance with Jubilee Party. We are being isolated and excluded yet we have suffered all these years as enemies of our tribe due to our support for Odinga,” said Kaburuku.

They cited roadblocks erected to deter Wanjigi’s quest to fly the party’s ticket in the August 9 presidential election as an indication that Odinga “hates the region’s people.”

The camp demanded the inclusion of nominations to for the party’s flagbearer and reinstatement of all delegates as condition for supporting Odinga’s ambitions.

Responding to the demands however, Nyeri County ODM Chairman Wachira Kahihia defended the party’s top organ saying that their decision to front Odinga as the party presidential candidate is the right choice since he is acceptable countrywide.

“Those against the party decision are not bonafide ODM supporters. The party’s decisions are final and nothing will change; we will not go back. They should accept it and move on,” said Wachira.

Wachira said the party was prepared to deal with the matter in court should Wanjigi decide to pursue it outside internal structures.

