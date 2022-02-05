Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Cancer is one of the major health challenges facing the world due to increased cases. /FILE

Capital Health

Kenya to benefit form life-saving nuclear medicine and radiotherapy initiative

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 5- Kenya is among seven Africa countries set to benefit from life-saving nuclear medicine and radiotherapy, an initiative of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The initiative aims at helping African countries tackle the shortage of cancer care capacity in continuous efforts to reduce cancer-linked deaths in the continent.

This after the IAEA and African Union (AU) Friday agreed to renew and deepen their cooperation on the peaceful uses of nuclear technology to help address climate change, disease detection and treatment, food security, and other development challenges in the continent.

Other beneficiaries include; Benin, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger, Malawi, and Senegal.

Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi announced the IAEA’s Rays of Hope initiative, on the eve of African heads of state summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Friday.

“Around half of all cancer patients need radiotherapy, but only one in ten patients in low and middle-income countries can access treatment. The IAEA is creating a new initiative to change that by launching to help countries provide Cancer Care for all,” Grossi said.

“Even relatively small investments – setting up and operating a radiotherapy unit able to treat 500 patients per year can cost US$7.5 million – will make a significant difference in a country’s capacity to offer adequate cancer care to its people” he added

The event was attended by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo and Ambassador Jean Kamau.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The event was co-hosted by Senegal’s President Macky Sall, the incoming Chairperson of the African Union.

Moussa Faki Mahamat of the African Union Commission (AUC) addressed the meeting which was also attended by Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera.

The event was held during World Cancer Day, an international day marked on February 4, to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

World Cancer Day is led by the Union for International Cancer Control to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, written in 2008.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Tobacco Alliance urges measures to curb use of harmful nicotine substances

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – The Kenya Tobacco Control Alliance (KTCA) has called on the government to hasten measures to control the use of...

18 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila takes break from campaigns to attend AU meeting as Ruto jets back from Dubai

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4- Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has taken a break from his presidential campaigns to attend the African Union...

1 day ago

Africa

African Union: Focus on Rights, Justice at Summit 

ADDIS Ababa, Ethiopia Feb 4 – President Macky Sall of Senegal should ensure that civilian protection, human rights, and justice and accountability are the...

1 day ago

KENYA-MALAWI RELATIONS

Kenya and Malawi renew bilateral ties with signing of eight agreements

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 — Kenya and Malawi have ushered in a new dawn in their bilateral relations by signing eight new agreements designed...

October 21, 2021

KENYA-MALAWI RELATIONS

Malawi’s Chakwera in the country for Mashujaa Day fete, bilateral talks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, a theologian who trounced incumbent Peter Mutharika to become leader of the southern African...

October 20, 2021

World

African Union to broaden Somalia operations

Addis Ababa (AFP), Oct 11 – The African Union says it will extend and expand its military operations against Al-Qaeda-linked Islamists in Somalia to...

October 11, 2021

Africa

Ethiopia says more aid trucks enter war-hit Tigray

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Sept 3 – Ethiopia said on Saturday that more than 150 aid trucks had entered war-torn Tigray over the past two days,...

September 4, 2021