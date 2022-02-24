Connect with us

An Israeli flag waves at the embassy in Moscow on September 18, 2018/AFP

Top stories

Israeli consulate staff threaten to freeze passport applications over labor dispute

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — Israeli Foreign Ministry Workers Union have threatened to stop processing passport applications worldwide to protest what they termed as unfair labor conditions.

The workers’ union committee warned on Thursday that the move is likely to disrupt the issuance of the travel documents to Israelis who intend to travel to Israel for the Passover holiday.

Passover, also known as Pesach, is a major Jewish holiday that celebrates the exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt, which occurs on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan, the first month of Aviv, or spring.

As a tradition, Israelites around the world usually travel to mark the celebrations April 15 to April 23.

“As part of the labor dispute in the Foreign Ministry, the workers’ committee is considering ordering all consulates around the world in the coming days to stop issuing passports to Israelis abroad. Due to the upcoming Passover holiday, the committee warns of this intention,” the committee said.

As of November 2021, there were 82 resident embassies, including a Taiwan office, and 22 consulate-generals and 2 representative missions in the 164 states that recognizes Israel.

Israel also maintains five missions to multilateral organizations, of which four missions are to the United Nations and one mission to the European Union.

Israel also maintains an economic and cultural office in Taiwan and a representative office to the International Renewable Energy Agency in the United Arab Emirates.

