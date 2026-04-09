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Israel-Iran War

Israel calls on public to shift to electric cars following surge in fuel prices

It was noted that more than 230,000 drivers in Israel are already benefiting from electric vehicles, with an average family saving about 8,000 shekels a year in fuel costs alone, and up to 20,000 shekels annually in remote areas.

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JERUSALEM, Apr 9 – The Israeli Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure on Thursday issued a statement encouraging a shift to electric vehicles following the recent rise in fuel prices in the country.

On April 1, the price of unleaded 95-octane gasoline rose to 8.05 shekels (about 2.61 U.S. dollars) per liter, up from 7.02 shekels, a 14.7 percent increase to the highest price in more than 3.5 years.

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The hike was driven primarily by a nearly 50-percent rise in fuel prices across Mediterranean countries, amid higher global oil costs linked to the recent conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The ministry said that switching to electric vehicles could generate significant savings for households while reducing dependence on polluting and unstable fuels.

It noted that more than 230,000 drivers in Israel are already benefiting from electric vehicles, with an average family saving about 8,000 shekels a year in fuel costs alone, and up to 20,000 shekels annually in remote areas.

It added that electric vehicles offer thousands of shekels per year in reduced maintenance and care costs.

According to the ministry, in 2026, the average price of electric vehicles (family or SUV) in Israel reached parity with, or even fell below, equivalent gasoline-powered vehicles, and remained significantly cheaper than hybrid models. The market for used electric vehicles has also expanded, offering a wide range of models at affordable prices, sometimes even lower than those of their gasoline counterparts.

Meanwhile, Israel’s charging infrastructure continues to grow, with over 10,000 charging sockets nationwide, providing broad coverage even for long-distance travel, according to the statement.

“Electrification of transportation is a key goal of Israel and many other countries, as part of the effort to reduce dependence on unstable oil sources and ensure an advanced, efficient, and cleaner energy economy,” the statement read.

In the first three months of 2026, a total of 7,700 Chinese-made electric cars were sold in Israel, accounting for 73.2 percent of all electric vehicles sold in the period, according to figures from the Israel Vehicle Importers Association.

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