First Lady Margaret Kenyatta to grace the Magical Kenya Ladies Open finals in Kilifi County

KILIFI, Kenya,Feb 12 – First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will on Sunday, grace the finals of this year’s Magical Kenya Ladies Open golf tournament at the PGA Boabab Course in Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County.

The Magical Kenya Ladies Open, which kicked-off on Tuesday this week, is the season opener for the 2022 Ladies European Tour.

The international golf tournament brought to Kenya 96 elite golfers from 23 countries from across the world.

Founded in 1978, the Ladies European Tour is starting-off in an African country for the first time in its long history.