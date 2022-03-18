President Kenyatta launches Margaret Kenyatta Children Hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that the recently launched Level 6 Mama Margaret Kenyatta Children Hospital will have a direct social impact on the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

Speaking while officiating over the opening of the hospital in Kariobangi East, Korogocho, he said that the Level 6 hospital is one of a kind and will help alleviate the congestion in the major hospitals in the country.

“This is a hospital that will be the referral hospital for all the small hospitals around this area. It has a capacity of over 350 beds and will cater to Kenyans who would ordinarily go all the way to either Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) or Mbagathi Hospital or Mama Lucy or look for expensive private hospitals,” he stated.

“This hospital will ease the access to health services of hundreds of thousands of Kenyans because these are the kinds of things that change lives and build the nation.”

He also indicated that the surrounding area of the Hospital will have its roads fixed and sewage treated so that citizens can have easy access to the facility.

The hospital is NHIF accredited and will offer services such as mental health treatment, radiology, surgeries, and out-patient services for children.

In fulfillment of one of the Big Four Agendas, Health, the hospital is one of the 24 hospitals that the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and the National Government have been building around the county.

Nineteen hospitals have been built so far with President Kenyatta saying that the new Children’s hospital will be completed and fully equipped in a month. Other leaders who were present at the opening ceremony were Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, NMS Director-General Mohammed Badi, KNH Chief Executive Officer Evanson Kamuri, and the acting Director-General for Health in the Ministry of Health, Patrick Amoth.